Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow initially had no interest in appearing in Netflix's "Quarterback" docuseries. But when Peyton Manning, who has a hand in producing the show, came calling, Burrow had to answer.

He will be featured alongside Detroit Lions signal caller Jared Goff and Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons in Season 2, which will air in July.

"I think a big part was Peyton being a involved in it, too," Burrow said after Cincinnati's OTA session Monday. "I have a lot of respect for him obviously. What he did, does, is as a person, when that guy reaches out to you and asks you to do something then most of the time I'm not going to say no."

Joe Burrow has one complaint about the Bengals' 2025 schedule: Here's why the QB might actually have a point John Breech

Cameras from NFL Films and Omaha Productions documented Burrow's 2024 season, a fortunate decision given the former Heisman Trophy winner had the best statistical year of his professional career. He led the NFL in completions (460), yards passing (4,918) and touchdowns passing (43). He was also awarded with a second NFL Comeback Player of the Year honor after working his way back from a season-ending hand injury suffered late in 2023.

In spite of Burrow's efforts, though, the Bengals missed out on the postseason for the second year in a row while falling to 9-8 in the regular season. Cincinnati ranked near the bottom of the league in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (25.5 points per game).