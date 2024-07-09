Flag football will become an official Olympic event at the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. You can now add Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to the growing list of NFL stars who want in on the action.

"I really want to play for the Olympic flag football team," Burrow said during a recent appearance on the "Pardon My Take" podcast. "Like Me, Ja'marr (Chase), Justin (Jefferson), Me and my friends out there playing football. . . . I think it'd be really cool."

Burrow also stated that it would be "embarrassing" if the United States failed to win a gold medal in the first Olympics in which flag football is played.

The 2028 Summer Games are obviously a long way away, so it's unclear if NFL players will be suiting up for the United States in the flag football. NBA and NHL players have represented the United States in previous Olympics, so it certainly would be plausible to think that NFL players would be willing to suit up for the event. Other players who have expressed interest include Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Burrow is coming off of a shortened season after playing in just 10 games due to a wrist injury. He completed 66.8% of his passes for 2,309 yards and 15 touchdowns.