Quarterback Joe Flacco has brought new life to the Cincinnati Bengals offense since being traded over from the rival Cleveland Browns, but he is now reportedly dealing with an injury that could affect his availability moving forward. Flacco suffered an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder, and his status for the Week 9 showdown against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears is in doubt, per NFL Media. If Flacco cannot go, Jake Browning would likely return to the starting lineup. The Bengals also have Sean Clifford on their practice squad.

The Bengals are coming off a tough, 39-38 loss to the New York Jets, in which they blew a 15-point fourth-quarter lead. The Cincinnati defense allowed one of the worst offenses in the NFL to rack up a total of 502 yards of total offense, and score 23 points in the final quarter. Still, Flacco impressed as the Bengals' new "Joe Burrow," accounting for eight total touchdowns compared to zero turnovers in his first three starts for Cincy.

Joe Flacco vs. Jake Browning through three starts



Record Total yards per game Points per game Joe Flacco 1-2 378.7 29.7 Jake Browning 0-3 217.3 12.3

Flacco's arrival has also been good for superstar wideout Ja'Marr Chase, who has caught 38 passes for 346 yards and two touchdowns on 54 targets in Flacco's three starts. According to CBS Sports Research, those 38 receptions are tied for the most in a three-game span all-time with Michael Thomas in 2018, and the 54 targets are the most in a three-game span over the last 45 seasons.

The 3-5 Bengals are No. 2 in the AFC North behind the 4-3 Pittsburgh Steelers. The 2-5 Baltimore Ravens also appear to be on the rise, as two-time NFL MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is expected to make his return to the lineup this Thursday night against the Miami Dolphins.