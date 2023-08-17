A month after taking a pay cut to remain with the Bengals in 2023, running back Joe Mixon has been found not guilty of an aggravated menacing charge stemming from an alleged incident in downtown Cincinnati. Shortly after the verdict was announced Thursday, the Bengals celebrated the trial's conclusion with a statement touting Mixon's popularity among fans and teammates.

"Since he joined the organization in 2017, Joe Mixon has been a valuable part of the Cincinnati Bengals," the team statement said. "Joe has been a top-level running back with multiple 1,000-yard rushing seasons, and he has been an even better teammate enjoying real popularity among his peers. During the past seven years, Joe has been active with the community, and his constant smile and energy have made him a favorite among thousands of fans. The organization is pleased that this matter is now behind everyone, and we look forward to an exciting season with Joe being an important part of the football team."

Mixon, 27, had been accused of pointing a gun at a woman over a traffic dispute in February, just one day after the Bengals played the Bills in the playoffs. A warrant was issued for Mixon's arrest, and a four-day trial this week found the former Pro Bowler not guilty. Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, defended the running back in a statement of his own Thursday.

"Knowing the facts, knowing Joe as a person and having tremendous faith in the legal system's ability to get to the truth, we had no doubt of the eventual outcome," Schaffer said, per NFL Media. "This vindicates Joe as a person and that is what's most important. Back to the business of football."

This isn't the first time Mixon has been linked to notable off-field incidents. He was not charged for a shooting that allegedly occurred at his home in March, but he was recently named in a civil lawsuit for allegedly providing a weapon used in a separate shooting in his neighborhood. He also reached a settlement over a misdemeanor assault charge during his college career at Oklahoma.