Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon missed last week's win over the Tennessee Titans due to a concussion, and he may also miss Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Per NFL Media, Mixon has not cleared concussion protocol as of Sunday morning. He is reportedly a long shot to play.

Mixon is listed as questionable to play after being a limited participant in practice all week due to the concussion protocol. If Mixon were to miss Sunday, it will again be Samaje Perine starting at running back.

Samaje Perine CIN • RB • #34 Att 53 Yds 221 TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Perine was impressive in the 20-16 win over the Titans last Sunday, as he rushed 17 times for 58 yards and a touchdown, and caught four passes for 35 yards. After Mixon went down with his concussion in Week 11 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Perine stepped in and caught three touchdowns in the eventual 37-30 victory.

Mixon is averaging 60.5 rushing yards per contest, and has scored eight touchdowns in 10 games played. The Bengals would certainly like to have him for this important AFC showdown, but it sounds like he will more than likely be inactive.

While Mixon's status is in doubt, the Bengals will return star wideout Ja'Marr Chase to the lineup after he missed the last four games due to a hip injury. The firepower is still there for Cincinnati.