Joe Mixon apparently isn't worried about possibly leaving Cincinnati this offseason. Amid speculation regarding his future, the Bengals' running back has reminded people that he was not traded or released last year despite similar speculation.

As you can see below, Mixon isn't taking the recent trade rumors too seriously.

Pro Football Network recently reported that there is a good chance the Bengals move on from Mixon, who currently carries a $8.85 million cap hit for 2024. Mixon agreed to take a pay cut last July in order to stay in Cincinnati, the team that selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

"His goal is to win a Super Bowl and play his career in Cincinnati, and this is the best way to accomplish these goals," Mixon's agent, Peter Schaffer, told NFL Media at that time.

Mixon, 27, is coming off a 2023 season that saw him rush for more than 1,000 yards for the fourth time in his career. He amassed 1,410 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns while helping the Bengals post a winning record for the third straight year.

Joe Mixon CIN • RB • #28 Att 257 Yds 1034 TD 9 FL 0 View Profile

The Bengals and Mixon agreed to a restructured deal after Cincinnati didn't sign a running back in free agency and didn't draft one until taking Chase Brown in the fifth round. After a slow start, Brown carved out a role for himself in the Bengals' offense by season's end. All but five of Brown's 58 touches last year occurred during the season's final six games.

Mixon isn't the only prominent Bengals player whose future has been under the microscope. Wideout Tee Higgins, whose rookie deal is slated to expire next month, is expected to be franchise-tagged prior to the start of free agency, according to The Athletic.