The Cincinnati Bengals weren't exactly sure if they were going to have Joe Mixon this week. Turns out the extra days off in the aftermath of "Thursday Night Football" helped his cause.

Mixon went through a Saturday morning workout and is trending toward playing "in some capacity" for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Mixon was unable to practice all week due to an ankle injury suffered in the Week 4 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but head coach Zac Taylor gave a sense of optimism by giving him a questionable injury designation.

Even if Mixon plays, Samaje Perine is expected to shoulder the workload. Perine has just three carries for seven yards in just 44 snaps. The reason for Perine's limited action has more to do with Mixon, who has 83 carries for 353 yards and two touchdowns this year. A two-time 1,000-yard running back, Mixon missed the final 10 games of the 2020 season with an undisclosed foot injury, but he has been relatively healthy through the first quarter of this year.

Mixon is third in the league in rushing, averaging 88.3 rushing yards per game, and hasn't recorded a fumble in any game this year. The Bengals are 22nd in the league in rushing, so having Mixon available would be a huge boost against a Green Bay run defense that allows 4.3 yards per carry (17th in the NFL).

Will Joe Burrow come back healthy this season? Can Ja'Marr Chase live up to the hype? Download the CBS Sports app to see the latest news from our team of football experts, player projections, and more. If you already have the app, set the Bengals as your favorite team to get up-to-the-minute headlines.