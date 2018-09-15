Bengals' Joe Mixon will reportedly miss 2-4 weeks after arthroscopic knee surgery

Two days after suffering an injury during his Cincinnati Bengals' Thursday night win over the Baltimore Ravens, running back Joe Mixon has successfully undergone arthroscopic knee surgery and is expected to miss between two and four weeks.

That's according to ESPN's Adam Schefter and NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former of whom said Friday that Mixon's procedure was "to remove a small particle in his knee that was dislodged" -- a dislodging that may have resulted from a previous injury.

CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora reported on Friday that Mixon would miss at least one game. Now, Schefter said Mixon is expected to miss two games, while Rapoport suggested he could miss as many as four.

Mixon himself deemed his injury "some weird tweak" after Thursday's game, in which he ran for 84 yards in Cincinnati's 34-23 win.

Former second-round draft pick Giovani Bernard is set to start in place of Mixon during the latter's recovery. Often used as a pass catcher out of the backfield, Bernard has 14 career starts under his belt as a former semi-starter alongside ex-Bengal Jeremy Hill and gained 25 yards on seven carries in relief of Mixon on Thursday.

He and the Bengals (2-0) will next take on the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 23.