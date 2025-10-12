Evan McPherson appeared to set an NFL record on Sunday in Green Bay, but his 67-yard field didn't count because of a timeout.

With just one second left to play in the first half, the Bengals were facing a fourth-and-1 from Green Bay's 49-yard line. At that point, they had time to run one play, so Bengals coach Zac Taylor basically had three options: He could have Joe Flacco throw a Hail Mary, he could send out his punt team or he could have McPherson attempt a 67-yard field goal.

Justin Tucker holds the NFL record for longest field goal, which he set back in September 2021 when he kicked a 66-yarder while playing for the Baltimore Ravens.

As for McPherson, he drilled a 64-yarder in warmups, so Taylor decided to send out his kicker to try and break Tucker's record. McPherson DRILLED the kick, which ended up bouncing off the crossbar and going in.

Here's a view from field level and as the kick goes in, you can hear a collective "whoa" from the crowd.

The only problem for McPherson is that the kick didn't count because Packers coach Matt LaFleur called a timeout just before the Bengals snapped the ball. Most teams won't bother calling a timeout in this situation because the kick is so long, but LaFleur did and it ended up working/ On his second attempt, the Bengals kicker came up short.

With McPherson missing, that means Tucker will get to keep his record for at least another week, but it seems like it's only a matter of time before it goes down.

One kicking record has already fallen this year and that came in Week 4 when Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin hit the longest outdoor field goal in NFL history with a 65-yarder against the Eagles. McLaughlin's kick is one of the just three field goals in NFL history from 65 yards or long joining Tucker (66) and Brandon Aubrey, who hit a 65-yarder last season.