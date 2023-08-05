While they continue to work out a contract for Joe Burrow, the Bengals are locking up other core members of their roster. Cincinnati has come to terms with linebacker Logan Wilson on a four-year extension that is worth up to $37.25 million, according to NFL Media. Wilson will make an average of $11.2 million over the first two years of the deal, according to the report. The team announced the four-year extension on Saturday.

Along with Wilson, the Bengals recently came to terms with defensive end Trey Hendrickson on a one-year extension that will keep the two-time Pro Bowler in Cincinnati through the 2025 season. Sam Hubbard, Cincinnati's other starting defensive end, is also signed through the 2025 season. Both players will serve as mentors for first-round pick Myles Murphy.

Wilson has been a key contributor to the Bengals' recent success. A third-round pick in 2020, Hubbard broke into the starting lineup in 2021. He recorded four interceptions and 100 tackles that season while helping Cincinnati win the AFC North. In the divisional round of the playoffs, Wilson set up Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal with his interception off of Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Wilson was just as effective last season. In 15 games, he racked up 123 tackles, 2.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble as the Bengals repeated as division champs.

Wilson is part of a talented defense that includes Hendrickson, Hubbard, fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt (who signed a two-year extension this offseason), interior defensive linemen B.J. Hill and DJ Reader, and defensive backs Cam Taylor-Britt, Chidobe Awuzie and Mike Hilton.

The Bengals are hoping that free agent acquisition Nick Scott and 2022 first-round pick Daxton Hill can replace safeties Vonn Bell and Jessie Bates III, who departed via free agency.