A whirlwind week for Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander and his family may finally be reaching a conclusion. Alexander's father, Jean Odney Alexandre, was found alive in Florida Thursday morning, per NFL Media's Tom Pelissero.

Alexandre made contact with a ranger at Kissimmee Prairie Preserve State Park in Okeechobee County, Florida at around 7:15 a.m. Per Pelissero, Alexandre "is in good health and is being reunited with his family."

Alexandre was missing for three days after the 65 year old came to northwest Okeechobee County with another man Monday to pick palmetto berries somewhere on the prairie, and the other man left him behind and has since left the county. The Okeechobee County (Fla.) Sheriff's Office is underwent a search for Mackensie's father once the missing person's report was filed.

Alexander left the Bengals to search for his father. He was arrested on battery charges Tuesday night after allegedly confronting the man who was last seen with his father. Alexander and another man, Evins Clement, arrived with law enforcement at the home of the victim to "discuss an incident that had transpired the day prior." Per ESPN's Ben Baby, Alexander and Clement attempted to get more information after the enforcement officer left and the man would not get in their vehicle.

Clement held the man down and Alexander allegedly hit him in the face. Alexander was charged with battery after the man told police he wanted to press charges. His bail was set at $2,000.

Alexander spent his first four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a one-year, $3,953,125 deal with the Bengals this offseason. He's played 55 games in the NFL, recording 103 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 21 passes defensed and two interceptions in four seasons. Alexander was a second-round pick of the Vikings in the 2016 NFL Draft.