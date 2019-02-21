Bengals name Lou Anarumo defensive coordinator, reuniting former Giants DB coach with Zac Taylor

After flirting with a handful of former NFL head coaches for their defensive coordinator vacancy, the Cincinnati Bengals have called upon a former colleague of their own head coach, Zac Taylor, to fill the job.

As ESPN's Dianna Russini reported Thursday, the Bengals have hired Lou Anarumo to run their defense. The 52-year-old assistant, who spent 2018 as the New York Giants' defensive backs coach, worked alongside Taylor with the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15.

Upon Cincy's hire of Taylor, a number of established coordinators, including Dom Capers, Dennis Allen, Jack Del Rio and Vance Joseph, were speculated as favorites to replace Teryl Austin. But each of them either found other jobs or reportedly rejected the Bengals' advances. So Anarumo, the team's third defensive coordinator in as many years, will be tasked with turning around a unit that finished last in the NFL in yards allowed per game in 2018.

Anarumo began his coaching career at Wagner College in 1989 and has coached the secondary since 1990. A former graduate assistant with Syracuse, he first became a defensive coordinator for Division III U.S. Merchant Marine Academy in 1992, then served as assistant head coach at Harvard from 1995-2000. Following two more college stops, at Purdue and Marshall, Anarumo made his NFL coaching debut in 2012 as the Dolphins' defensive backs coach, a title he held through 2017. The New York native also held interim defensive coordinator duties in Miami during the 2015 season.