For the first time in franchise history, the Cincinnati Bengals are going to wear orange pants in a game. The Bengals have existed since 1968 and in the 56 years since then, they've either worn black or white pants, but that will be changing for the upcoming season for at least one game.

The Bengals unveiled the orange pants on Monday, but it seems that was one day earlier than they wanted to release them.

The Bengals decided to release the pants early after the new look leaked out in a VIDEO GAME of all places. Someone playing 'Madden 25' noticed that it was possible to have the Bengals wear orange pants in the game and that team added even more intrigue to the Madden leak by responding to the tweet that showed a picture of a player in orange pants.

Less than an hour later, the Bengals confirmed the existence of their orange pants with a hilarious photo.

If you're wondering why the Bengals unveiled their new pants on a clothes hanger, there's actually a good reason for that. When they unveiled their new uniforms back in 2021, the jerseys leaked out early on eBay and the leaked jerseys were photographed on a clothes hanger, so the team clearly ran with that theme for the unveiling of the orange pants.

It's not clear how often the Bengals will be wearing the orange pants this year, but the team did announce that the new look will be worn for at least one game and that will come on a Thursday night in Week 16 when Cincinnati hosts Cleveland.

The new orange pants are a nice addition to a uniform combination that's already one of the best in the NFL.