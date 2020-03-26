Bengals open to keeping Andy Dalton in 2020, possibly as backup to Joe Burrow, per report
Cincinnati has still not decided on Dalton's future, according to NFL Network
The Cincinnati Bengals have been pretty open about wanting to move on from longtime starting quarterback Andy Dalton, reportedly working with the veteran to find a new home and making him widely available for trade. Now, however, with most QB openings filled following the first wave of 2020 NFL free agency, another option appears to be on the table: keeping Dalton around.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport suggested Wednesday that "all options are still on the table" regarding the 32-year-old Dalton, who remains under contract with the team through this season, "and that includes bringing him back, potentially, for 2020, having him serve as the backup for whoever they draft -- presumably Joe Burrow." At this point, Rapoport added, "nothing has been decided from Cincinnati's standpoint."
One of the reasons the Bengals are not in a hurry to decide on Dalton, Rapoport said, is that the QB's contract has no remaining guaranteed money, meaning Cincy could conceivably still release him and shed all $17.7 million he's due in 2020. Another reason is, well, the fact that the Bengals were obviously unable -- perhaps unexpectedly -- to find a taker for the former Pro Bowler during a free agency period that saw an unprecedented number of big-name passers hit the open market.
They were, in fact, open to trading Dalton, according to Rapoport, and even had conversations with several teams about a potential deal, but "a lot of those teams acquired other quarterbacks." The Chicago Bears, for example, were long speculated as a possible landing spot for Dalton but ended up sending a fourth-round draft pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for Nick Foles.
When all is said and done, the Bengals are widely anticipated to take a QB -- Burrow, specifically -- when the 2020 NFL Draft begins and they pick No. 1 overall. And there's little doubt that QB will open the season under center. Dalton certainly could still be in contention for a backup spot in Cincinnati, but it's more likely the Bengals are simply trying to beef up what little market there might still be for the veteran, who expressed interest in a potential trade out of town during the 2019 season.
The New England Patriots have been linked to Dalton since even before Tom Brady set sail for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but even they are reportedly not considering the longtime Bengals starter as a potential replacement at this time.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dak, Cowboys resume contract talks
There is, however, no longer much of a soft deadline around the two sides' negotiations
-
COVID-19 holding up Brockers deal
The former Rams lineman is unable to undergo a physical with Baltimore doctors at this time
-
Panthers sign XFL star P.J. Walker
Walked led the XFL in passing yards and touchdown passes
-
Panthers officially sign Bridgewater
Bridgewater has found his new NFL home
-
Top 10 remaining players in free agency
Here's a look at the best players left as the second week of free agency is in full swing
-
Free agency grades for NFC North
None of the four teams in the NFC North upgraded their rosters in a big way during free agency
-
LIVE: Free agency rumors, signings, trades
Breaking down the latest rumors, news, signings and trades across the NFL
-
Live Mock Draft: Follow all the picks
Check out all the picks made during the CBS Sports HQ two-hour mock draft special
-
Jaguars vs. Colts live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Jaguars vs. Colts football game