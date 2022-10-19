One of the main pieces of the Bengals' Super Bowl run last year was linebacker Logan Wilson, who made several big plays during Cincinnati's best season in 33 years. Wilson suffered a setback, however, when the third-year linebacker re-injured his shoulder during the Bengals' Week 6 win over the Saints.

Wilson's current injury is not as severe as initially thought, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, as the Bengals are optimistic that he will be back this season. A possible window for Wilson's return is 2-5 weeks, with Bengals coach Zac Taylor labeling him as week-to-week.

Wilson underwent surgery after the Super Bowl to repair a torn labrum that was initially injured in a December loss to the Chargers. The injury sidelined Wilson for four of the Bengals' final five games of the 2021 regular season. Wilson returned for the playoffs; he played in each of Cincinnati's defensive snaps during the team's run through the Super Bowl. Wilson had 39 tackles during the 2021 playoffs. His interception in the final moments of the Bengals' divisional round game against the Titans set up Evan McPherson's game-winning field goal.

The former Wyoming standout did not miss a defensive snap this season prior to re-injuring his shoulder against the Saints. Had has 37 tackles this season along with his interception during Cincinnati's first win of the year, a 27-12 win over the Jets back in Week 3.

With Wilson out, Markus Bailey and Akeem Davis-Gaither will likely receive more work with the Bengals' first-team defense. Cincinnati's defense has enjoyed a strong start to the season, as it is currently 10th in the NFL in both points allowed and red zone efficiency. The unit is also third in the league in red zone defense.