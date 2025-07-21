With training camp within view, the Cincinnati Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have yet to resolve the star defensive end's contract situation, which has been looming for months. Hendrickson said in May he will not suit up under his current contract, which is set to pay him a $15.8 million base salary in 2025.

According to the NFL Network, the Bengals have made several offers to the 2024 NFL sack leader, included one over the last few days, but as it stands Monday, no deal is done.

Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed the situation, saying the team is making an effort to work out a deal while noting people in the office are "sharpening their pencils" as he speaks.

Brown continued, saying it hasn't been easy but isn't losing hope on something getting done -- and soon.

"It has been a long negotiation. Trey Hendrickson is a fine player, he's a good guy, we want him here," Brown said. "Dealing with him is sometimes not so easy and that's alright he's got the right to argue his case. We'll try to make sense of it from our perspective and we'll see. I'm not persuaded that it isn't going to get done, as far as I'm concerned, the sooner the better."

Bengals executive Duke Tobin said he expects the four-time Pro Bowler to be present when training camp begins Wednesday.

"He's an important part of our team. He's under contract and we expect all our guys under contract to be here. He's a guy who has been very valuable," said Tobin, the Bengals' director of player personnel. "He has earned a raise and extension. We'll see if we can come together on something."

In 2024, Hendrickson finished with 17.5 sacks, the same as in 2023, along with 46 combined tackles, including 33 solo tackles -- both career highs. He had 19 tackles for a loss and 36 quarterback hits over 17 starts for Cincinnati. Hendrickson joined the Bengals in 2021 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.