Bengals place Jeremy Hill on IR, which could increase Joe Mixon's workload

Jeremy Hill's season is over. On Saturday, the Bengals placed the running back on injured reserve with an ankle injury. And that means rookie Joe Mixon's workload should, in theory, be increasing.

Hill, a second-round pick in 2014, carried the ball 37 times for 116 yards and no touchdowns this season. He's never really had a substantial role, racking up no more than seven carries in a single game. Instead, it's been Mixon who's gotten the majority of the carries. Still, the news is noteworthy mainly because it means Mixon won't lose out on any more playing time to Hill.

To this point, Mixon has garnered 98 carries, 284 yards, and two touchdowns. He's averaging 2.9 yards per carry. For context, consider notable bust Trent Richardson averaged 3.3 yards per carry in his career. So no, Mixon hasn't lived up to his second-round billing (he likely would've been a first-round pick if he hadn't punched a woman in college).

That doesn't mean Mixon will continue to average 2.9 yards per carry forever. He's only eight games into his career. And with Hill out of the picture, he's going to get plenty of opportunities to flash signs of improvement. It's what he's been asking for.

At one point earlier this season, Mixon complained about his workload.

"Yeah, that's frustrating," Mixon said last month, via the Cincinnati Enquirer's Paul Dehner. "I felt like [Le'Veon] Bell got the ball 35 times. I get it seven. All in the first half then don't touch the ball again. Jeremy [Hill] got one touch in the second half. It was frustrating to us running backs. We are in the room and feel like we are a part of the offense. If it worked in the first half why not do it in the second?"

If Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict is considered a reliable source, you should expect Mixon to thrive in the games to come. According to Burfict, Mixon is better than Steelers All-Everything running back Le'Veon Bell.

Yeah, he actually said that.

"Le'Veon is not as good as Le'Veon thinks he is," Burfict said last month, per the Cincinnati Enquirer. "So for him to go rattin' on Twitter to talk about my teammate, it's a little bit beyond me. Joe is way better than him. I mean, I play Joe every day in practice and he just has better qualities.

"Joe is better than him. Put it like that."

As for Hill, this could mark the end of his time in Cincinnati. He's scheduled to become a free agent after the season. If this is the end of his Bengals career, he'll finish with 2,873 rushing yards and 29 rushing touchdowns. He never did live up to the hype after his 1,124-yard rookie season.