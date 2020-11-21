The Cincinnati Bengals will be without one of their best offensive weapons for the next three weeks and possibly longer. On Saturday, the team announced that they had placed running back Joe Mixon on injured reserve due to a right foot injury he suffered in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts. Mixon will be forced to miss the next three weeks, but this could be an issue that affects his availability for the rest of the season.

On Friday, ESPN's Ben Baby asked Bengals head coach Zac Taylor if he expected Mixon to be back at some point this year after missing the last three games. According to Baby, Taylor responded by saying he didn't want to make any predictions about that. Mixon has rushed 119 times for 428 yards and three touchdowns in six games this season. The former second-round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft signed a four-year, $48 million extension this offseason after rushing for 1,137 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry last year.

Cincinnati leaned on Mixon heavily during the early stages of the season, and they are 1-2 without him on the field this year. The Bengals have relied on Giovani Bernard and Samaje Perine to carry the ball over the last few weeks, and they are expected to continue splitting carries moving forward. Currently, the Bengals have the No. 21 rushing offense in the league, as they average 105.4 rushing yards per game.

The Bengals are coming off of a 36-10 beatdown they suffered at the hands of the Pittsburgh Steelers. They will have a chance to rebound this Sunday against the Washington Football Team.