Bengals players don't seem too happy with the media over negative NFL Draft speculation involving Joe Burrow

The 2020 NFL Draft might only be two months away, but that's probably going to feel like an eternity for Bengals fans, who have spent the past few weeks listening to rampant speculation about whether or not Joe Burrow actually wants to play in Cincinnati. Since mid-January, no one has had their words dissected more than Burrow. Over the past month, the former LSU quarterback has taken part in dozens of interviews, with some of those interviews leading people to believe he doesn't want to play for the Bengals, and some of those interviews leading people to believe that he'll be willing to play for any team that drafts him, including the Bengals.

The fact of the matter is that Burrow has definitely been sending mixed signals. One week, he's echoing Carson Palmer, who loathes the organization, while another week, he's saying it would be "fun" to return to his home state of Ohio to play football. No matter what how you feel about Burrow, one thing is clear: His recent round of interviews have put the Bengals squarely in the spotlight, and not in a good way. Multiple former No. 1 picks have already told Burrow to avoid the Bengals at all costs, and multiple media member have done the same.

After sitting silent for the past few weeks, multiple Bengals players are now weighing in on the situation, and it seems like they're getting a little tired of all the negative coverage that the organization is getting. One of the most vocal defenders of the Bengals is wide receiver Tyler Boyd, who had this to say on Twitter.

The way the media talk so down on us (Cincinnati Bengals) is really absurd. The disrespect is crazy but it's life all it consist of is proven people wrong. — Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) February 19, 2020

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who only has only year left on his contract with the team, also came out and defended the organization.

Straight 🤡’s bro! Come September We bouta Turnup all year on they ass. All Season long! #StraightUp https://t.co/aiY06eB8Sl — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) February 19, 2020

Those are two of the Bengals biggest stars, and if they're willing to speak up for the organization, that might make Burrow feel better about what he's potentially going to walk into if Cincinnati selects him with the No. 1 overall pick on April 23.

Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson is also in the team's corner and is apparently going to sit down with Burrow and explain to him why it could be a good thing to end up in Cincinnati.

Chad Johnson is going to explain to Joe Burrow why Cincinnati is a solid landing spot. Twitter

The fact of the matter is that the Bengals aren't going to be able to shake their negative reputation until they start winning, which is something that coach Zac Taylor is well aware of.

"It's become such a big deal the last few weeks you can't avoid it," Taylor said of the Burrow news this week, via The Athletic. "You got to win more football games to get people to shut up. Or whatever it is, have a higher respect, whatever you want to call it."

The whole thing has turned into somewhat of a chicken-and-egg situation: To win more football games, the Bengals are likely going to need Burrow's help, but to get Burrow completely on board with the idea of coming to Cincinnati, they're likely going to have to convince him they can win more football games. Although Burrow has yet to give a solid answer on whether or not he wants to play for the Bengals, that answer could come as soon as next week, because there's a good chance he'll be asked about it multiple times when he's interviewed by the media at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.