The Cincinnati Bengals already knew they would likely be without cornerback Trae Waynes for an extended period of time, and on Monday they made that official as they placed their big free-agent signing on Injured Reserve. The Bengals announced the move in conjunction with the re-signing of cornerback Torry McTyer, who will take Waynes' place on the active roster.

Waynes was initially delayed in getting on board with Cincinnati because he could not take a physical right away after signing his three-year, $42 million contract. Once he finally did take the physical and make things officially official, he sustained a pectoral injury early in camp.

As our Patrik Walker wrote at the time of the injury:

This time it's a pectoral injury suffered following said physical, and one Waynes will reportedly seek a second opinion on -- per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network -- but it's an injury that could end up costing him significant time in 2020. To be specific, depending upon the outcome of the added look at the injury, the 28-year-old might miss up to two months, which would be a massive blow to the defensive plans this season in Cincinnati, considering they signed Waynes to be a cornerstone piece of that unit. ... The former first-round pick played five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before taking his talents to the Bengals in March, but with news of a possibly severe pectoral injury, his debut with the club may not arrive until late September or early October.

Without Waynes, the Bengals will have to lean on McTyer, incumbent starter William Jackson III, Waynes' former Vikings teammate Mackensie Alexander, 2018 fifth-round pick Darius Phillips, and LeShaun Sims, who was signed away from the Titans this offseason. It's a group that doesn't look quite as strong without Waynes in there, as he was expected to be the starter opposite Jackson.

It's a particularly tough break for the Bengals because they face the eighth-toughest schedule of opposing pass offenses this season, according to Sharp Football Stats. His absence will only put more pressure on Joe Burrow and the offense to be the unit that wins games for Cincinnati this season.