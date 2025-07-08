Joe Burrow wanted to purchase a replica Batmobile, but might have to settle for something else after last December's home burglary made him think twice about the high-profile splurge. The Cincinnati Bengals quarterback revealed in the new season of Netflix's "Quarterback" that he ultimately decided to cancel the purchase of the fully-functioning superhero ride.

"I didn't end up getting the Batmobile because I just had other things I wanted to deal with at that point," Burrow said on the show.

Burrow first revealed his Batmobile ambitions during last year's in-season edition of HBO's "Hard Knocks," which chronicled all four AFC North teams. Both that series and Netflix's Quarterback captured his excitement over the $3 million novelty ride.

But that enthusiasm dimmed after a break-in at his Cincinnati home last December. In "Quarterback", Burrow explained that the burglary prompted him to rethink the purchase. What once seemed like a dream car quickly took a backseat to more practical concerns.

"I just get uncomfortable when my life is very public and you know that comes with the job, but there's certain parts of your life that are yours, and your house is one of those," Burrow said on the show. "When that gets violated and people find out where you live and all these different things, not everybody's failures at their job are in front of the whole world. It's a very vulnerable position to be in. I put myself in that position because I love it. I don't like the other part of it."

While the Bengals were on the road to face the Cowboys in Week 14, Burrow's Cincinnati home was broken into and damaged -- including a shattered window and ransacked bedroom.

Three men previously arrested in connection with a string of burglaries — including one at Burrow's home — were indicted by a federal grand jury in Cincinnati in February, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Ohio. The suspects were identified as Jordan Francisco Quiroga Sanchez, 22; Bastian Alejandro Orellana Morales, 23; and Sergio Andres Ortega Cabello, 38.