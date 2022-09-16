Joe Burrow earned a trip to the Super Bowl after just his second season in the NFL. It's a dream come true for a lot of players, but the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback had mixed feelings about it.

It wasn't just the fact that the Bengals lost a close game to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi stadium. During a guest appearance on the Colin Cowherd Podcast, Burrow said the atmosphere didn't feel like the football games he is used to.

"It felt like a dinner party and we were the entertainment," Burrow said. "Because, I mean, you come off a road game in Kansas City, a road game in Tennessee and then your first home win in the playoffs in 30-something years. And then you go to the Super Bowl, and it's more corporate."

The ticket prices for Super Bowl LVI skyrocketed and at some point the average was over $10,000. The price dropped as game day got closer, but the average stayed well over $6,500 and the get-in price was close to $4,000. Tickets cost twice as much as in 2017 when the New England Patriots won 34-28 in overtime after the Atlanta Falcons blew a 28-3 lead.

As expected for the Super Bowl, there were more than a handful of A-list celebrities when Burrow played on Feb. 13. Some of those stars included baseball icon Alex Rodriguez, actor Ryan Reynolds, and rappers such as Drake and Kanye West. Even with the high ticket prices, over 70,000 people made it to SoFi stadium in Inglewood.

The stadium was full, but the crowd in Hollywood's backyard wasn't what Burrow expected. However, he didn't use it as an excuse for his team's loss.

"It just took a second to get used to. It didn't feel like a playoff football game," Borrow said in the podcast. "It was a weird feeling at the beginning for sure."

The Bengals got their revenge, sort of, against the Rams during preseason with a 16-7 win late August. They kicked off their season with a 20-13 overtime loss at home to the Pittsburgh Steelers last weekend. Up next, the Bengals are heading to Dallas to take on the Cowboys on Sept. 18