Bengals release offensive tackle Cordy Glenn after failing to find trade partner

The Cincinnati Bengals have released offensive tackle Cordy Glenn just days before the start of free agency and the legal tampering period, the team announced on Friday. A departure from the organization was inevitable for Glenn as there were numerous reports suggesting that the Bengals were either going to release the 30-year-old or find a trade partner. After seemingly failing to find a club to strike a deal with, the team simply elected to cut ties.

The fact that it was so apparent that the Bengals were going to move on from Glenn in some fashion likely made it a bit more difficult to find value for the disgruntled tackle via a trade. If reports were already out there that the team would release him, it makes sense for clubs around the league to simply wait the Bengals out and make a bid for him as a free agent.

Glenn found his way to Cincinnati after the Buffalo Bills traded him and the No. 21 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft back in March of that offseason. Over the past two years as a Bengal, the left tackle started in 18 of his 19 games played. He suited up for just six contests in 2019 (five starts) and was suspended one game by the team for "internal disciplinary reasons." Glenn suffered a concussion during the season and elected to not attend practices upon being cleared, which helped continue to sour the relationship between the two sides.

Now that he's free from the Bengals, Glenn will likely have a solid market. He's started in 95 of his 97 games played in the league, and the former second-round pick is particularly strong in pass protection. According to Pro Football Focus, Glenn has recorded a pass-blocking grade of 70 or higher in every season since he's entered the league.

For Cincinnati, this move clears $9.5 million off their cap heading into the start of the new league year. The team also already has a strong replacement for him in-house as they drafted left tackle Jonah Williams, who missed all of last season due to injury, with the No. 11 overall pick last offseason.