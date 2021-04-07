It's the end of the road for Giovani Bernard and the Cincinnati Bengals. The team opted to release the veteran running back on Wednesday, the club announced, thrusting him into a dying free agency market -- as teams prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft. The parting of ways is reportedly mutual, per Mike Garofolo of NFL Network, with Bernard asking for his release after a round of talks in which the two sides couldn't see eye to eye on his future. The Bengals wanted Bernard to take a pay cut two weeks into free agency, and that didn't go over well with the 29-year-old, in particular the timing of it.

Prior to the divorce, it was reported there were multiple teams reaching out to the Bengals in an attempt to trade for Bernard, but no deal was struck. That does at least hint at there being a market of sorts for the former second-round pick, who was once named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team en route to being a key piece of the Bengals offense over his first several seasons.

But with the emergence of Joe Mixon -- now signed to an extension -- Bernard's production began to slide, having posted three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from scrimmage from 2013-15, but none since. He'd bounce back in 2020 due to injury to Mixon that led to a career-high 10 starts in Cincinnati, but the absence of first overall pick Joe Burrow helped opposing defenses key in on him and, as such, he was held to only 771 yards from scrimmage ("only" being used as a comparison to when he broke the 1,000-yard marker in far fewer starts and, at one point, zero starts); although he did add six touchdowns to his stat line.

One of the most versatile running backs in the NFL, it's expected Bernard will find a new NFL home in 2021. He was set to enter the final year of his contract with the Bengals to the tune of a $4.77 million cap hit that included $3.7 million in base salary.



Instead, he leaves the organization with 6,564 yards from scrimmage and 33 career touchdowns.