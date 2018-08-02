Bengals release second-leading receiver from 2017 who could end up on Patriots' radar

The Bengals parted ways wide receiver Brandon Lafell on Thursday. His agent, Jonathan Feinsod, told NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, "We have been lobbying for his release for some time now and appreciate the Bengals granting our request."

The move makes sense even though LaFell was a reliable target during his two seasons in Cincinnati, where he totaled 116 receptions for 1,410 yards and 9 touchdowns. The Bengals have been stockpiling young pass catchers, including 2016 second-round pick Tyler Boyd and 2017 first-rounder John Ross. LaFell, 31, entered training camp in a battle for playing time.

"Brandon LaFell has done a nice job. He feels the heat," coach Marvin Lewis said this week, via ESPN. "...That's a competitive group of wide receivers. So we can only keep so many of them. They're going to be competitive that way and that's a good thing."

On Thursday, Lewis, in a statement issued by the team, had this to say:

"We want to thank Brandon for his contributions to the Bengals. He has been a consummate pro and teammate, a strong voice on the team and a great mentor for the young players. We wish him and his family the best in the future."

LaFell's best season came with New England in 2014, when he hauled in 74 passes for 953 yards and 7 touchdowns. It's not unreasonable to think there could be a reunion, especially since the Patriots just released Jordan Matthews, will be without Julian Edelman for the first four weeks of the regular season and the top of their depth chart currently features Chris Hogan and Cordarrelle Patterson.

