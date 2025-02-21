The Cincinnati Bengals are moving money around prior to the start of free agency. On Friday, the Bengals announced they have released veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, which frees up $9.6 million, according to multiple reports.

The Bengals are projected to have $61,915,054 in available funds, which ranks No. 8 in the league. However, this number is not finalized, because the 2025 cap number has not been finalized. The NFL informed teams this week that the salary cap will fall in the range of $277.5 million and $281.5 million, according to ESPN, which is up from $255.4 million in 2024.

Rankins, who was a No. 12 overall pick of the New Orleans Saints in 2016, signed a two-year deal with Cincinnati last offseason to replace D.J. Reader. He started in seven games, and recorded 18 combined tackles and one sack before a hamstring injury and illness stole the rest of his season. The defensive line as a whole is an important issue for the Bengals to address this offseason, as B.J. Hill, Joseph Ossai, Jay Tufele and Cameron Sample are free agents looking for new deals.

The more money freed up for the Bengals, the better. Cincinnati is one of the most interesting teams this offseason, as Duke Tobin has several important tasks at hand. Superstar wideout Ja'Marr Chase is looking for an extension, fellow wideout Tee Higgins is a free agent and reigning NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson wants more money or a trade. While the Bengals have plenty of funds, there's plenty of work to be done.