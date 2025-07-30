The Cincinnati Bengals announced they have released running back Zack Moss after just one season with the team. Moss had restructured his contract during the offseason, which cut his 2025 salary from $3.5 million to $1.8 million.

Moss broke his C6 vertebra in three places in Week 8 of the 2024 season. In an interview with The Athletic this week, Moss spoke about eyeing an NFL comeback following the devastating injury.

"I wanted to be done, I could have stayed at home and not left my wife and two kids by herself," Moss said. "I could have made that call and called it a day. My intention is to be here, to do what I have to do rehab-wise and then go from there. Wherever it is at, make a decision from there. That's all I can do.

"I don't have any expectations, honestly. That's not how I live my life. I just don't put expectations on anything because I don't want to be let down. Just going to allow my body to tell me when it is ready, and then we will go from that, and leave it up to people who have to make decisions on that. I can't make those decisions. I just do what I got to do and things go from there."

Moss opened the 2024 season atop the Bengals' running back depth chart before Chase Brown began to be utilized more in the ground attack. The veteran running back ended up tallying a career-low 224 rushing yards and two touchdowns in eight games last season.

Moss signed a two-year contract with the Bengals in the 2024 offseason. This came after recording 794 rushing yards and five touchdowns with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, where he was thrust into a prominent role when Jonathan Taylor was sidelined.

The Bengals depth chart is fairly thin behind Brown as training camp moves along. With Moss being released, 2025 sixth-round pick Tahj Brooks, Samaje Perine, Gary Brightwell, Kendall Milton and Quali Conley make up the running back room behind Brown as training camp gets underway.