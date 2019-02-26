Bengals reportedly hoping to trade 2017 top-10 NFL Draft pick John Ross

New Bengals coach Zac Taylor has only been on the job for less than a month and it looks like he's already made at least one big personnel decision: He wants to dump John Ross.

According to DraftAnalyst.com and NFL.com, the Bengals are going to start shopping the former first-rounder in hopes of pulling off a trade. Fittingly, the trade talks will likely begin this week at the NFL Combine, which is where Ross first made a name for himself.

During the 2017 combine, Ross ran a time of 4.22 seconds in the 40-yard dash, which broke Chris Johnson's record of 4.24, a mark that had stood since 2008. After breaking the record, Ross' draft stock shot up, which led to him being selected by the Bengals with the ninth overall pick in the draft.

Although Ross is fast, he hasn't showed off many other talents during his first two years in Cincinnati. Ross' rookie year in 2017 was an unmitigated disaster. Not only did Ross only play in three games that season, but he was only on the field for a total of 17 snaps combined in those three games. Ross didn't catch a single pass in 2017 and he also fumbled away his only touch of the season when he lost the ball on a running play. The receiver's season finally ended in December 2017 when the team placed him on injured reserve.

In 2018, things definitely got better for Ross, but he still wasn't good enough to justify his draft position. Ross finished the year with just 21 catches for 210 yards. The 24-year-old's biggest contribution came in the scoring department as he caught seven touchdown passes, including five that came inside the 10-yard line, which was tied for the fourth most in the NFL last season.

Due to his injury history and the fact that he's struggled through two seasons means that it will likely be tough for the Bengals to land anything substantial for Ross in a trade. The team could also cut him, but if they were to go that route, they'd be left with a dead cap hit of just over $10 million, which is likely why they're trying to pull off a trade.