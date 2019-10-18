Bengals reportedly suspend Cordy Glenn for internal disciplinary reasons after apparent concussion dispute

Things continue to go from bad to worse for the 0-6 Cincinnati Bengals. From first-year head coach Zac Taylor's slow start to the injuries the wide receiving corps has suffered, now there's some internal drama that Taylor has had to squash quickly.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bengals are suspending starting left tackle Cordy Glenn one game for internal disciplinary reasons. Glenn hasn't played in a regular-season game since suffering a concussion in the preseason. He remained sidelined until this Wednesday, when he took part in his first practice in two months.

During Glenn's time on the sideline, the team was apparently at odds about his recovery timetable. As a matter of fact, things got so bad between Glenn and the Bengals that the team fined him $200,000 for for conduct detrimental to the team, according to Pro Football Talk.

Things apparently got contentious again when Glenn returned to practice this week, as he reportedly got into it with a member of the team's coaching staff. The situation reportedly ended with Glenn going up to Taylor and asking to be released. Glenn failed to show up to Thursday's practice. According to The Athletic, Glenn's car wasn't even in the team's parking lot, which means he wasn't at the facility to get treatment.

It appears that Glenn's relationship with coach Taylor and the Bengals may be beyond repair. It would be unwise for the Bengals to release their starting left tackle, but there should be several teams interested in acquiring his services.

Cincinnati's offensive line is banged up, however, and they may not be ready to give up on Glenn. First-round pick Jonah Williams was supposed to start at left tackle this season, which would move Glenn inside to guard, but he tore his labrum in the offseason and required season-ending surgery. Starting right guard John Miller missed practice this week with a groin injury, and reserve offensive tackle Andre Smith is in danger of missing his second straight game due to an ankle injury.