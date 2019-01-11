Bengals reportedly want to hire Zac Taylor as head coach when Rams' season ends

The Bengals have likely found their next head coach and it isn't Hue Jackson.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen, the Bengals are likely to become the next team to poach an assistant off the Sean McVay coaching tree by picking Rams quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor to replace Marvin Lewis, who finally stepped down after 16 seasons without a playoff win. Schefter and Mortensen reported on Thursday that the Bengals want to hire Taylor when the Rams' season comes to a close.

Bengals would like to hire Rams’ QB coach Zac Taylor after Los Angeles’ season ends, league sources tell @mortreport and me. It looks like it is Taylor’s job to lose. He is the preferred choice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2019

The news was first reported by Andy Furman of Fox Sports Radio. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported something similar.

Here is what we know about the #Bengals and their next head coach: The team is likely done interviewing and Zac Taylor, #Rams QB coach, has emerged as the favorite. He has not been informed he’s the guy and no negotiations have taken place. But signs point to him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019 The #Bengals are steadfast in not taking away from any playoff preparation, and as one source said, the hope is their next coach walks in with a Super Bowl ring. But they won’t make any moves for a hire until that team is out of the playoffs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 10, 2019

The Rams host the Cowboys in the divisional round of the playoffs on Saturday night. The Bengals can't officially hire Taylor until the Rams' season is over.

In Taylor, 35, the Bengals would be getting someone who worked closely with McVay and Jared Goff, but lacks experience. When Matt LaFleur left Los Angeles for Tennessee a year ago (he has since been hired by the Packers as their new head coach), Taylor got promoted from assistant wide receivers coach to quarterbacks coach. His only experience as an NFL offensive coordinator came on an interim basis midway through the 2015 season when the Dolphins fired Bill Lazor. Before joining McVay's staff last season, Taylor served as the University of Cincinnati's offensive coordinator for the 2016 season, during which the Bearcats averaged 19.3 points per game.

Watch Saturday's and Sunday's playoff games on fuboTV, try it for free, and stream Chargers-Patriots and all the CBS games on CBS All Access.

This is, quite simply, the McVay effect at work. We saw it twice already this week with the Cardinals hiring Kliff Kingsbury and the Packers hiring LaFleur. Teams are desperate to find their own version of McVay, a young offensive mastermind. There's no way to know for sure how these hiring will work out, but the intentions are clear.

In Cincinnati, Taylor will inherit a 6-10 team with a middling quarterback in Andy Dalton, a star running back and receiver in Joe Mixon and A.J. Green, and a terrible defense that resides in a competitive division now that the Browns have emerged from their lengthy slumber and the Ravens found their franchise quarterback. Despite all of the drama the Steelers have been dealing with, they're not simply going to disappear at a moment's notice.

For now, Taylor will be focused on helping the Rams complete their 13-3 season with a Lombardi Trophy. But an equally difficult challenge awaits him in Cincinnati assuming he takes the Bengals job and the Bengals don't change their mind before the Rams' season ends.

If you still haven't marked your calendar for the Super Bowl, the game will be kicking off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS and you can stream it right here. If you're thinking about buying a new TV for the big game, CNET has you covered. They shared their best picks for every budget.