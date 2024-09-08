It's only Week 1, but there's a good chance Ryan Rehkow is going to end up holding the title for longest punt of the NFL season after what he did Sunday against New England.

During the first quarter, the Bengals were facing a fourth down from their own 20-yard line, so Zac Taylor sent out the punt team. That's when Rehkow showed off his power. The rookie punter set a franchise record by launching an 80-yard kick that traveled roughly 78 yards in the air. It hit the ground at New England's 2-yard line before rolling into the end zone.

If you're wondering what an 80-yard punt looks like, you can see that below.

The punt marked the first time anyone his kicked an 80-yard punt in franchise history. The previous record for longest punt in team history was 75, which had been done twice before. Kyle Larson pulled it off in 2005 and then Kevin Huber followed that up by tying the record 2013.

Rehkow won the punting job in training camp this year and so far, he's off to a good start. On the other hand, the Bengals didn't get off to such a good start. They were forced to punt twice during the first quarter against the Patriots and didn't get a single first down.

Rehkow's punt may not go down as the longest in the NFL this year, but it will almost certainly be in the conversation. There were only two punts that went at least 80 yards in the NFL last season and those of both went 82.