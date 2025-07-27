After a lengthy contract saga that stretched through the offseason and into training camp, Cincinnati Bengals rookie Shemar Stewart is finally a full participant on the practice field. The first-round edge rusher signed his rookie deal Friday after missing the team's first three practices and months of on-field work. He suited up for the first time Sunday.

"I just needed to be on the field as soon as possible," Stewart told reporters after practice. "I need to start learning, start getting better. It's a long season ahead. I need to be ready."

Stewart's four-year deal is worth $18.97 million and includes a $10.4 million signing bonus, according to ESPN. The No. 17 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft was the last first-round selection to sign his rookie deal.

While absent from team activities, Stewart worked out at Texas A&M this summer, staying in shape and preparing for his return. The delay may have stirred frustration, but Stewart downplayed any tension with the organization once the deal was done.

"There was never me vs. anybody," Stewart said via WCPO. "We just didn't see eye to eye at [that] point. At the end of the day, I'm happy to be a Bengal. I'm happy that I got drafted here. We have a long relationship ahead of us. There's no bad blood. It's just how things go sometimes."

Asked if it was difficult to separate the contract dispute from football mode, Stewart said he moved on quickly once the deal was finalized.

"S---, I forgot about it right as they said, 'We're ready for you.' I said, 'All is forgiven. See y'all tomorrow,'" Stewart said.

Stewart entered the 2025 Draft regarded as one of the most physically gifted edge rushers in the class, drawing interest for his explosiveness and power off the line. Though his stats at Texas A&M -- 65 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks over three seasons -- weren't eye-popping, scouts were high on his potential.

He consistently disrupted opposing quarterbacks, tallying 65 pressures over the past two seasons, tied for eighth in the SEC. At 21 years old, Stewart's blend of size, athleticism and raw tools gives the Bengals a promising developmental pass rusher.

Stewart also defended his agent Zac Hiller amid speculation about outside influences during the contract dispute.

"In my opinion, I feel like I want an agent that's more of a pit bull," Stewart said. "I don't want no agent that's going to be easily pushed over. I want somebody that's going to go to war by me, so I don't have to do the hard work behind the scenes."

Reflecting on the saga, Stewart said, "I try to live my life with no regrets."

Now, with the contract behind him and practice reps finally underway, Stewart can shift his full focus to what comes next -- proving why Cincinnati made him a first-round pick.