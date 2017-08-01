Bengals safety George Iloka injures knee, expected to be out for a month

The first week of training camp around the NFL is pretty much in the books, and of course, with training camp usually comes the first wave of injuries. The Cincinnati Bengals have already been hit with a big one, but luckily it doesn't seem like it'll linger into the regular season.

Safety George Iloka suffered a knee injury during camp this weekend, according to the Cincinnati Inquirer, and underwent an MRI on Monday. The MRI showed no tears in his knee, but he's still expected to miss approximately a month.

Iloka, 27, a mainstay in the Bengals secondary since being drafted in the fifth round in 2012, did not leave practice but did get an MRI on Monday. The results were positive in that Iloka did not suffer any ligament tears, but The Enquirer learned through a league source that the sprain was severe enough to sideline him for three to four weeks. That means Iloka would likely miss the entire preseason but be ready to return for the regular season opener on Sept. 10 against Baltimore.

Iloka has been the Bengals' starter at safety for the last four years, playing and starting 62 of 66 games while recording 267 tackles and eight interceptions. He's developed into a well above-average player at the position, and was rewarded with a five-year, $30 million contract prior to last season.

The Bengals open the season on September 10, which should give Iloka plenty of time to recover -- assuming the three-to-four week timetable provided by the Inquirer is accurate. If he has to miss time, it seemed likely that Derron Smith, primarily a special teams contributor to date, would be counted on to pick up a bunch of snaps. However, Smith also left practice with an injury over the weekend, and his seems a bit more serious than Iloka's. (He was carted off the field.) The Bengals have a plethora of cornerback options they might be able to use at the position as well, if they have to resort to that. Joshua Shaw filled in temporarily at safety last year and could presumably do so again.