Sam Hubbard has already made a name for himself in Cincinnati for his heroics during the Bengals' playoff win over the Ravens last season with his 98-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown. Now, as the pass rusher steps into his sixth season, he's looking to put himself on the league-wide map even more than he already is. While the primary goal for the 28-year-old is to help Cincinnati to a Super Bowl title, he's putting himself in a position to have a career year on a personal level with double-digit sacks.

"I got double-digits in '21 including playoffs, but I want regular-season double-digits," Hubbard said last month, via the official team website. "I've been close. Last year I was on pace before I tore my calf ... and slowed me up."

Hubbard missed a game due to that calf injury and finished the 2022 season with 6.5 sacks. His current career high in sacks for the regular season is 8.5, which he accomplished in 2019.

If the 2018 third-round pick is able to accomplish this goal and get himself 10-plus sacks, it could possibly even thrust him into the Defensive Player of the Year conversation. Over the last 10 seasons, eight of the DPOY award winners played along the defensive line and each crossed the double-digit sack threshold. That would be the floor Hubbard would need to get to even sniff this award.

And it may be attainable. He plays on a high-profile team (which always helps in these types of seasonal awards) that also sports a high-flying offense. If Joe Burrow and Co. are able to get up on their opponents, that'll force opposing teams into a pass-heavy game script and give Hubbard -- along with the rest of the Bengals front seven -- more sack opportunities.

It also helps that Hubbard feels like he's in the best shape of his career entering this season.

"This is the best I've felt in my whole career by a landslide physically," he said.

With all that in mind, Hubbard is a fascinating sleeper for DPOY, especially considering that he's currently +15000 at Caesars Sportsbook.