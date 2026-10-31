We got a loaded slate this week in the NFL. Lamar Jackson makes his return to the lineup after missing the last three games and will look to take down Josh Allen and the Bills in Buffalo; the Detroit Lions want to hand the Minnesota Vikings their first loss of the season, and on Monday night, the Chicago Bears and Seattle Seahawks will face off in what is sure to be an epic showdown.

Let's discuss some anytime touchdown bets. These have become popular wagers among football fans because of their longer odds. Even when it comes to an expected TD scorer, they make for a fun parlay leg. Last week was "National Tight Ends Day," and we hit on a few scorers such as Mike Gesicki (+330), Kyle Pitts (+255) and Tucker Kraft (+175). Let's see what we have cooking up for Week 8.

Below, we will break down five anytime TD bets to consider. These will not be predictable choices like a Jahmyr Gibbs or Bijan Robinson score that offer zero value, but they won't be wild long shots such as a team defense. Let's begin with a sneaky running back in Cincinnati.

1. Samaje Perine (+210)

The Cincinnati Bengals rushing attack has been disappointing this season. Their 81.2 rushing yards per game ranks third-worst in the NFL, and Chase Brown ranks 27th in rushing with 285 yards on 82 carries. You can take him to score a touchdown at -155 this week, but I'm looking at the other back.

Samaje Perine rushed four times for 16 yards and a touchdown last week against the Baltimore Ravens, after recording 14 carries for 68 yards against the Miami Dolphins. He also caught a touchdown in that game. Could he see more touches this week? He probably will, since the Bengals are facing the lowly Tennessee Titans. I also wonder if Perine could be the Bengals' goal-line back, and without big Jeffery Simmons in the middle of that Titans defense, he could find pay dirt again.

Fun fact about Samaje Perine: He's Oklahoma's all-time leading rusher with 81 more rushing yards than Adrian Peterson!

2. Braelon Allen (+125)

I'm expecting Braelon Allen to be the lead back for the New York Jets this week after Breece Hall's cryptic post on social media. He's a pretty interesting player at 6-foot-1, 235 pounds and just 22 years old despite being in his third NFL season. Allen reached 100 yards rushing in two of the last three weeks, but scored just once. While the Jets really struggle in the red zone, New York's Week 8 opponent, the Las Vegas Raiders, own the third-worst defense in the NFL.

3. Ollie Gordon II (+125)

I don't always like picking players on wild "scoring streaks" here, but I still think Dolphins running back Ollie Gordon II is worth this price. He's scored rushing touchdowns in four straight games, and can become the first Dolphins player since Karim Abdul-Jabbar in 1997 to score a rushing touchdown in five straight games. Yes, the Dolphins running back who later changed his name to Abdul-Karim Al-Jabbar, who tied for the league lead in rushing touchdowns that year.

Gordon has been a fun player to watch over the past few weeks. He's had two 100-yard rushing games in his last three outings.

4. Chig Okonkwo (+310)

With Terry McLaurin out for the year, the Washington Commanders will rely on tight end Chig Okonkwo more in the passing game. He was the Titans' leading receiver last year with 560 yards on 56 receptions, and has reached 60 yards receiving in each of his last two games. Okonkwo even caught all seven of his targets for 69 yards against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6. However, he's still looking for that first touchdown reception with Washington. It comes Sunday night against the rival Philadelphia Eagles.

5. Brian Thomas Jr. (+330)

OK, hear me out. Brian Thomas Jr. played just 15 snaps in his last game, but if the Jacksonville Jaguars want to get the best pick possible for him at the trade deadline, then they have to showcase him! Here's a great opportunity against the lowly Indianapolis Colts.

"He's going to help us make plays this week. I know it," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said this week, via Mia O'Brien. "We gotta continue to put him in the best position to do so. BT cares about winning and losing... I'm excited about attacking this week with BT"

Thomas sounds motivated to make some plays as well.

"I feel like I still know what I can do, I just have to go out there and do it," Thomas said Thursday, via The Florida Times-Union. "Show everybody what I can do."

BTJ has caught just nine passes for 105 yards and one touchdown in six games this year. He caught 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 touchdowns as a rookie back in 2024.