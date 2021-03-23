He had to wait a while, but it Eli Apple has received another opportunity. The veteran cornerback has signed a one-year deal with the Bengals, the club announced on Tuesday. The former 10th overall pick has been on the market since he was released by the Panthers seven weeks into the 2020 season.

A former standout at Ohio State (he helped the Buckeyes capture the 2014 national championship), Apple spent the first two-plus years of his NFL career with the Giants. He was traded from New York to New Orleans during the 2018 season, and remained with the Saints through the 2019 season. After not being retained by the Saints, Apple signed a one-year deal with the Panthers last offseason. Injuries limited Apple to just two games during his lone season in Carolina.

The 6-foot-1, 203-pound Apple has registered 237 tackles, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries in 57 regular-season games. While he has yet to reach his potential, Apple is still just 25 years old as he embarks on his fifth NFL season.

Cincinnati has parted ways with several significant players this offseason, including cornerback William Jackson III, defensive tackle Geno Atkins, linebacker Carl Lawson and receiver A.J. Green. Cincinnati replaced Jackson with former Cowboys cornerback Chidobe Awuzie and former Steeler Mike Hilton, one of the NFL's top slot cornerbacks. The Bengals replaced Lawson with former Saints defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who cashed in to the tune of a four-year, $60 million deal after recording a career-high 13.5 sacks last season. Time will tell if Hendrickson can continue that production in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have yet to find a veteran receiver that can replace Green, one of the top players in franchise history. They reportedly offered Kenny Golladay a deal before Golladay ultimately signed with the Giants. The Bengals still have several solid veteran wideouts they can sign (Sammy Watkins and Antonio Brown are among them) but they're going to have to move quickly to acquire one.

Cincinnati added to its offensive line --- a must -- with the signing of former Vikings tackle Riley Reiff. And while Reiff is a solid player, the Bengals passed on the chance to sign one of the top-available linemen in free agency, a list of players that includes Trent Williams, Joe Thuney, and Alejandro Villanueva.