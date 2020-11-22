The Bengals' worst possible nightmare for the 2020 season might have just happened after quarterback Joe Burrow went down with what appeared to be a serious knee injury in Sunday's matchup with Washington. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft was carted off early in the second half after taking a blow to his left leg.

With just under 12 minutes left in the third quarter, Burrow dropped back to pass on a third-and-2 play from his own 10-yard line and just as he finished throwing the ball, a Washington defender fell into his leg. As soon as he took the hit, Burrow immediately grabbed for his left knee and appeared to be in a lot of pain.

Joe Burrow immediately grabbed for his knee after suffering an injury against Washington.

After team trainers examined Burrow for several minutes, the Bengals quarterback was carted off the field. Burrow was replaced by Ryan Finley, who went into a game that the Bengals were leading 9-7 at the time of the injury.

As Burrow was being carted off the field, nearly every player on the Bengals bench came out to check on him.

Just minutes after Burrow was carted off the field, the Bengals declared him out for the game. Before leaving the game, Burrow completed 22 of 34 for 203 yards and a touchdown.

At this point, the best thing the Bengals can hope for is that the injury isn't serious and that Burrow can be back on the field as soon as next week. However, with the way the injury looked, it's very possible that the rookie could end up being out for an extended period of time.

In the video below, you can see exactly how the injury happened: