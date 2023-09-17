The Cincinnati Bengals came into the 2023 season with real expectations of being one of the best teams, not only in the AFC, but in the entire NFL. The Bengals made Joe Burrow the highest-paid quarterback as they continue to have their sights set on the Super Bowl.

Two weeks into the season and things are not going quite as the Bengals planned, as they are 0-2 and far from looking like a Super Bowl-caliber team.

The Bengals started off their season with a rough performance by Burrow and Co., losing 24-3 to the divisional-rival Cleveland Browns. Week 2 was a little better for Cincinnati, though still resulted in a loss. This time it was a 27-24 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, another divisional opponent.

Losing two games to start the year certainly does not illuminate the Bengals from playoff contention, but if they did make the postseason, they would also be making history. That's because no team since 1990 has started consecutive seasons 0-2 and made the playoffs in both seasons.

The Bengals have had a rough start and now have statistics going against them to start the 2023 NFL season.

In 2022, the Bengals started their season losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers 23-0 and the Dallas Cowboys 20-17. They can, of course, turn it around as they did last season when they won 12 of the remaining 14 games.

Making it a much different situation is Burrow's calf injury, which he aggravated in Week 2. There's no word yet if the star will need to sit out next week.

In Week 1 this season, Burrow only had 82 passing yards, with a completion percentage of 45.2 and no touchdowns, resulting in a 52.2 rating. Week 2 was better as he threw for 222 yards with two touchdowns, a 65.9 completion percentage and a passer rating of 85.6.

What should be one of the best offenses, is statistically one of the worst so far.

The Bengals have come close to a Super Bowl win in the Burrow era, but have yet to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Last season Cincy reached the AFC Championship, losing to the eventual Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. The year before, the season ended with Super Bowl loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The AFC has some serious competition this year with the Chiefs, Bills, Dolphins, Ravens and even the Chargers -- despite Los Angeles also starting 0-2 -- expected to compete for a playoff spot.