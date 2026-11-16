It took 107 years, but the NFL has finally produced its 1,100th final score of all time, and it came on Sunday night in Cincinnati. In an AFC North showdown, the Bengals topped the Steelers 38-18, marking the first time that a game ended with that exact final score.

The scorigami only happened because the Steelers scored a garbage-time touchdown in the fourth quarter. With Pittsburgh trailing 38-11, Aaron Rodgers threw a 27-yard TD pass to Pat Freiermuth, and at that point, the Steelers could have gone for two, but instead, they decided to kick the extra point. If the kick had missed, there wouldn't have been a scorigami, because 38-17 has happened before, but Boswell's kick went through and that ultimately gave us the 1,100th final score in NFL history.

For a game to end in a scorigami, you need a few bizarre things to happen and the Steelers definitely provided those.

With the Bengals leading 31-3 in the fourth quarter, the Steelers scored a touchdown and decided to go for two, even though it didn't make much sense at that point. They ended up getting the two-point conversion, bringing the score to 38-11. Surprisingly, that final score has actually happened before, so the scorigami didn't become official until Freiermuth got his touchdown later in the fourth quarter. On the second touchdown, the Steelers did NOT go for two, which was a bit bizarre considering they had gone for two on their first score.

The Bengals did their part of the scorigami by lighting up the scoreboard at Paycor Stadium. Joe Burrow threw for 409 yards and four touchdowns to help the Bengals get to 38 points.

The Bengals actually had a missed field goal in the game from Evan McPherson and if that would have gone in, we also would have gotten a scorigami, because 41-18 has never happened before in NFL history. The missed kick ended McPherson's franchise-record streak for 25 consecutive field goals.

When it comes to scorigamis, the Bengals are the hottest team in the NFL right. This is the second straight home game where they've had a scorigami. Before Sunday night, their last home game came in a 43-36 win over the Titans that gave us the 1,098th different final score in NFL history.

As for the Steelers, this marks the first time they've been involved in a scorigami since a 48-37 playoff loss to the Browns back in January 2021.

This turned out to be a banner week for scorigamis. Not only did the Bengals and Steelers give us a new final score, but the 49ers' 46-40 win over the Cowboys was also a scorigami.

This actually marks the second time this season that we've had two scorigamis in one day. It also happened back in Week 1. And I already know what your next question is: This marks the first time since 2017 that we've had two scorigamis in one day happen TWICE in the same season.

Overall, there have been five scorigamis this year, tied for the most in the 2025 season. Basically, this is turning into the year of the scorigami.