While some of their fans are justifiably skeptical, it appears that the Cincinnati Bengals do have a plan regarding the futures of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Trey Hendrickson. Each player is facing uncertain futures with the Bengals with the start of the new league year underway.

Let's start with Chase, who in 2024 became the fifth player since the merger to lead the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and touchdown catches in the same season. The Bengals still plan to make Chase the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback despite that number rising after Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett signed an extension that rose his average annual salary to $40 million, according to NFL Media.

While the reported belief is that a deal will get done with Chase, there is nothing currently imminent pertains to a new deal for Higgins, per the report. Higgins was reportedly not happy after the Bengals placed the franchise tag on him for a second straight year. At the time, the Bengals said that tag was applied with the intention that the two sides could still work toward a long-term deal.

No specific details were offered, but NFL Network stated that the asking price in a possible trade involving Higgins was "very high" as the Bengals have repeatedly made it clear that they have no plans to deal him. At this point, it appears that Higgins will sign a multi-year deal with the Bengals or will play another season under the franchise tag. Either way, the odds are that Higgins will not be leaving Cincinnati in 2025 unless he decides to take matters into his own hands (i.e. a holdout).

Cincinnati did recently grant Hendrickson the right to pursue a trade, but like Higgins, the asking price is also very high. The Bengals are reportedly asking for a first-round pick plus additional assets for Hendrickson, who led the NFL last season with 17.5 sacks. Teams are reportedly waiting and hoping that the Bengals' asking price will ultimately come down.

The Bengals are in the middle of making difficult rosters moves following a second straight non-playoff season. The team recently released veteran offensive lineman Alex Cappa, saw defensive end Sam Hubbard announce his retirement, and re-signed defensive lineman B.J. Hill and tight end Mike Gesicki to new deals.

Cincinnati has until 4 p.m. ET on July 15 to sign Higgins to a new deal. If they are unable to, Higgins cannot practice or play until he signs his tag. The Bengals are reportedly hoping to avoid any type of holdout after yet another slow start in 2024. Higgins surely knows this and could use this to his advantage at the bargaining table.

There is no official timetable to re-sign Chase but, as noted above, the Bengals don't want to get into any possible holdout situations once training camp begins, so one would expect that both sides will work with some level of urgency in the coming weeks in an effort to get a deal done.