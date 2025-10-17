This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Five things to know Friday

College football's top 150 players at midseason

It feels as though few things have gone according to expectations this college football season, and that applies at both the team and individual levels. Preseason Heisman Trophy hopefuls like Arch Manning and Garrett Nussmeier, for instance, ran into all kinds of bumps in the road over the first half of the campaign. On the flip side, rising stars like Miami edge rusher Reuben Bain Jr. have fueled breakthrough seasons for their respective squads.

Bain is the No. 1 player in Blake Brockermeyer's midseason top 150 rankings.

Brockermeyer: "'Hurricane' Bain has been the best player in the country this season, dominating the line of scrimmage in both phases and embarrassing his opponents weekly with a relentless blend of speed and power. He plays with a nonstop motor and is a major disruptive force for the Hurricanes."

Here are the other stars at the top of Brockermeyer's rankings:

EDGE Reuben Bain Jr., Miami QB Ty Simpson, Alabama WR Makai Lemon, USC RB Ahmad Hardy, Missouri CB Mansoor Delane, LSU WR Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State QB Carson Beck, Miami WR Jeremiah Smith, Ohio State QB Sawyer Robertson, Baylor QB Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

✅ Week 7 NFL picks and predictions

From Mike Vrabel's return to Tennessee to a potential shootout between division foes in the Commanders vs. Cowboys clash, Week 7 is not short on tantalizing storylines. Nothing is bigger than the "Monday Night Football" showdown between the Lions and Buccaneers. Our experts weighed in on the biggest games of the week, and Jordan Dajani and Steven Taranto are on different sides in that primetime battle between NFC Super Bowl contenders.

Dajani (Lions -5.5): Baker Mayfield is a legend, but can he win vs. a top five team despite all of the Bucs' injuries? I love the Buccaneers, but I think the Lions are arguably the best team in the NFC despite the most recent loss to the Chiefs . Detroit has won four straight meetings in prime time and has committed just three turnovers this season.

is a legend, but can he win vs. a top five team despite all of the Bucs' injuries? I love the Buccaneers, but I think the Lions are arguably the best team in the NFC despite the most recent loss to the . Detroit has won four straight meetings in prime time and has committed just three turnovers this season. Taranto (Buccaneers +5.5): The Lions' attitude got the better of them against Kansas City. They are now without one of their best players on defense, safety Brian Branch, after he started a fight following Detroit's 30-17 loss. Consider the impact of not having Branch and pick accordingly.

The analysts did agree, however, in their assessment of the Rams' ability to cover as three-point favorites against the Jaguars. They're also siding with the Giants as 7-point underdogs against the Broncos, and Taranto picked them to win outright. Both of them like the underdog Falcons straight-up, too, over the 49ers.

🏈 Week 8 college football preview

The second half of the college football season begins in style with five top-25 showdowns. Rivalry games are aplenty and span multiple conferences with the SEC and Big 12 putting ranked foes on big stages and USC and Notre Dame meeting in their annual nonconference battle. All of those games have massive College Football Playoff implications.

Here are the five biggest games of the week:

No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt

No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia

No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama

No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame

No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU

Tom Fornelli has action on a couple of those marquee matchups. He's taking Ole Miss and the 3.5 points in the first half against Georgia, and he likes the under 58.5 in Tennessee vs. Alabama. See the rest of Fornelli's Six Pack of picks, including his Lock of the Week.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

What we're watching this weekend

Friday

⚾ ALCS Game 5: Blue Jays at Mariners, 6:08 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Louisville at No. 2 Miami, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 25 Nebraska at Minnesota, 8 p.m. on Fox

🏀 Nuggets at Thunder, 8 p.m. on NBA TV

⚾ NLCS Game 4: Brewers at Dodgers, 8:38 p.m. on TBS

🏈 San Jose State at Utah State, 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 Clippers at Warriors, 10 p.m. on ESPN

⚽ NC Courage at Bay FC, 10 p.m. on Prime Video

🏈 North Carolina at California, 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Preseason: Kings at Lakers, 10:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Saturday

⚽ Chelsea at Nottingham Forest, 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

⚽ Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion, 10 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 No. 10 LSU at No. 17 Vanderbilt, noon on ABC

🏈 No. 12 Georgia Tech at Duke, noon on ESPN

⚽ Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit, 12:30 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+

⚽ Arsenal at Fulham, 12:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 1 Ohio State at Wisconsin, 3:30 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+

🏈 No. 5 Ole Miss at No. 9 Georgia, 3:30 p.m. on ABC

🏈 No. 4 Texas A&M at Arkansas, 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

🏈 No. 7 Texas Tech at Arizona State, 4 p.m. on Fox

🏈 No. 21 Texas at Kentucky, 7 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Kraken at Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

🏈 No. 20 USC at No. 13 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m. on NBC

🏈 No. 11 Tennessee at No. 6 Alabama, 7:30 p.m. on ABC

⚽ Kansas City Current at Houston Dash, 7:30 p.m. on Ion

🏈 No. 23 Utah at No. 15 BYU, 8 p.m. on Fox

⚾ NLCS Game 5: Brewers at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m. on TBS (if necessary)

⚽ Chicago Stars at San Diego Wave, 10 p.m. on Ion

Sunday

⚽ Bologna at Cagliari, 9 a.m. on CBS Sports Network / Paramount+

⚽ Aston Villa at Tottenham Hotspur, 9 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 Rams vs. Jaguars, 9:30 a.m. on NFL Network

⚽ Manchester United at Liverpool, 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

🏈 Raiders at Chiefs, 1 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+

🏈 Eagles at Vikings, 1 p.m. on Fox

🏁 NASCAR playoffs at Talladega, 2 p.m. on NBC

🏁 United States Grand Prix, 3 p.m. on ABC

🏈 Colts at Chargers, 4:05 p.m. on CBS / Paramount+

🏈 Commanders at Cowboys, 4:25 p.m. on Fox

⚽ Portland Thorns at Angel City FC, 5 p.m. on ESPN

🏒 Bruins at Mammoth, 7 p.m. on NHL Network

⚾ ALCS Game 6: Mariners at Blue Jays, 8:03 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Falcons at 49ers, 8:20 p.m. on NBC