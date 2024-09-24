The Cincinnati Bengals made NFL history on Monday night, but it's not the type of history that they're going to be bragging about. The NFL has existed for 104 years, and in that time, no team had ever lost the way the Bengals lost to the Commanders.

During Washington's stunning 38-33 win, the Bengals didn't punt a single time, they didn't turn the ball over a single time and they scored at least 31 points. Over the course of NFL history, if you did those three things, you were always guaranteed a victory.

As a matter of fact, since the NFL was founded in 1920, teams had gone a combined 126-0 in that exact situation, according to Pro Football Reference. That's right, NFL teams had won 126 straight games over a span of 104 years until the Bengals came along to end the streak on Monday night (Since the Commanders also scored at least 31 points with zero punts and zero turnovers, that means that NFL teams are now 127-1 all time in that situation).

If you're wondering how improbable it is to lose like the Bengals did, just consider this: Only one other team had even come close to losing before Cincinnati came along. Of the 126 wins that happened, 125 of them came by double digits. The only team to win by single digits was the Cowboys, who beat the Seahawks 41-35 last season in a game where Dallas didn't punt or turn the ball over.

Besides the Dallas win, every other victory came by at least 11 points, and 119 of the 126 victories had come by at least 20 points. Basically, the Bengals managed to defy all the odds in this loss.

This was the NFL's first game with no punts or turnovers since at least 1940. It was a wild Monday and there was plenty of other history made in the game, and you can check that out here.

The Commanders won because Jayden Daniels had a breakout game, and he was so good that he made his own history, and if you want to know that that was, you can see that here.

It was a history-making night in Cincinnati, but it's not the type of history that Bengals fans will fondly remember.