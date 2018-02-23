Bengals tackle Jake Fisher cleared after surgery to deal with irregular heartbeat

Back in November 2017, Cincinnati Bengals tackle Jake Fisher was placed on the non-football illness list when he was diagnosed with an irregular heartbeat. Bengals coach Marvin Lewis initially said Fisher "needs to not be playing a contact sport for a period of time," but later confirmed to Sirius XM NFL Radio's Ross Tucker that Fisher needed surgery to correct his heartbeat irregularities.

A little more than three months after undergoing said surgery, Fisher has been medically cleared, the Bengals announced on Friday.

On his 96th day after a heart procedure ended his season, Bengals right tackle Jake Fisher got cleared Thursday and he celebrated by going back into the gym and clearing the big heavy weights. "I've been working with lighter ones, but now I'm back to off-season workouts," said the relieved and resolute Fisher. "You have to be conscious of it. You have to monitor it. But you still have to live life. You can't let it cripple you in any way." Fisher is the first active Bengal anyone can think of that has been treated for Atrial fibrillation, which is a rapid, irregular beating of the heart spawned by abnormal wiring of the upper chambers that affects about 5 million Americans, according to various web sites. After consulting with his doctors, Fisher believes he should be able to have a normal career and life after the Nov. 18 surgery in Chicago.

Fisher was the Bengals' second-round pick back in 2015. He spent the first two seasons of his career as a backup and swing tackle, but started seven games at right tackle before going on the NFI list this year. He's still only 24 years old and should have a long career ahead of him as long as he stays healthy and his heartbeat irregularities are gone for good.

In order to ensure that, he has a monitor in his home. He'll also have to get checked every three to four months.

"During the first three months you have to watch it, but who wants to live like that?" Fisher said, per the team's official website. "No one wants to live in that constant stage of what is my heart doing? Check it every once in a while here and there, go to the spot in your house where you want to check it (on a heart monitor) and leave the crap there and go live your life. It's not enjoyable. It's not what life is about."

Luckily for Fisher, his life can continue on a little more normally now. If that process eventually includes getting back on the field for regular season games, the Bengals will surely be happy about it.