Bengals TE Tyler Eifert's status 'up in the air' for Sunday vs. Packers

The Cincinnati Bengals are off to a dreadful start to the 2017 season. They're 0-2 and have scored just nine points in losses to the Ravens and Texans. They fired their offensive coordinator, players reportedly almost mutinied against coach Marvin Lewis, and some in the locker room are reportedly clamoring for the team to sign Colin Kaepernick to potentially replace Andy Dalton under center.

So, just about the last thing the Bengals need right now is for one of their best offensive players to miss time with an injury. Unfortunately for them, that might happen. Coach Marvin Lewis told Sirius XM NFL Radio on Wednesday that tight end Tyler Eifert's status is "up in the air" for Sunday's game against the Green Bay Packers.

#Bengals HC Marvin Lewis says Tyler Eifert's status for this weekend is "up in the air" right now. — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) September 21, 2017

Eifert is battling back and knee injuries, and earlier this week ESPN's Adam Schefter said his status was uncertain:

Bengals TE Tyler Eifert is battling back and knee injuries and his status for Sunday vs Packers is uncertain, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2017

Eifert had a bout with knee tendinitis during the preseason, and of course missed much of last season after suffering an ankle injury during the 2016 Pro Bowl. He'd missed 27 games due to injury in his four NFL seasons prior to this year, and looks to be in danger of missing time yet again. For a Bengals team in need of having as many of its playmakers as possible on the field so they can dig out of the hole they've dug themselves so far, it's really unfortunate timing.