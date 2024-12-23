Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow completed an astounding touchdown pass to teammate Tee Higgins in the team's 24-6 win against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. Burrow was falling to the turf and was horizontal when he tossed the tremendous touchdown pass to Higgins.

As should come as no surprise, it was a highlight-reel play that left many jaws on the floor, including that of Higgins. Following the Week 16 contest, Higgins had a hilarious response of which superhero Burrow looked like on the play.

"The one he threw to me, not because it's my touchdown. The motherf----- looked like Superman when he was throwing," Higgins said when he was asked about the play. "So i'm calling him Superman from this day forward. F--- Batman. Superman."

Burrow has become synonymous with the iconic superhero Batman after he purchased a limited edition Batmobile from Christopher Nolan's "The Dark Knight" film series. Warner Brothers sold 10 versions of the Batmobile for $3 million apiece.

In an episode of HBO's in-season "Hard Knocks," Burrow revealed his large purchase to Higgins while the two were on the practice field.

Burrow and Higgins have developed an abundance of chemistry since becoming teammates. In fact, Burrow has even petitioned for the Bengals to re-sign Higgins in the offseason when he'll be a free agent.

The Bengals have won won three consecutive games and have fought their way back into the AFC playoff picture with a 7-8 record with two weeks remaining in the regular season.