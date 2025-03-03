The Cincinnati Bengals are utilizing the franchise tag for the second consecutive season on the same player as wide receiver Tee Higgins has been hit with the tag once again. The Bengals, who announced the move Monday, do not want to allow Higgins to hit free agency, and will now turn their attention to negotiating a long-term deal.

Cincinnati has until July 15 to reach a new multi-year deal with Higgins, or he will make a fully guaranteed $26.2 million in 2025. Since this is the second time Higgins has been tagged, he will make 120% of his 2024 salary, bringing it up to the $26.2 million. The franchise tag Cincinnati utilized was either the exclusive, or non-exclusive tag. Here's a rundown on what those are:

Exclusive franchise tag: This tag guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary, whichever is greater. It also prohibits any contract discussions between the tagged player and other NFL teams.

Non-exclusive franchise tag: This tag also guarantees the player a one-year salary equivalent to the average of the top-five salaries at the player's position, or 120% of his previous salary. It does permit the tagged player to receive contract offers from other teams; however, the original team has the right to match any offer, and must receive two first-round draft picks from the acquiring team if the player departs.

The decision to tag Higgins also has an impact on the Bengals' cap number. Cincinnati was projected to have $43,342,057 in available free agency funds, but $26.2 million is now automatically on the books for the Bengals.

Higgins reacted to the news on social media, simply posting the word, "tag."

Higgins is the second player to be hit with the franchise tag this offseason, as the Kansas City Chiefs placed it on star offensive guard Trey Smith just last week. Another situation we are keeping an eye on is with Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa. Tuesday, March 4 is the deadline to place the franchise tag on players.

It's disappointing déjà vu for Higgins. The star wideout wanted long-term security last year, and didn't get it. Now, he has been tagged again. The Bengals are in a tough spot this offseason, as fellow wideout Ja'Marr Chase is due a record-breaking extension and the NFL's reigning sack leader Trey Hendrickson wants more money or a trade. Chase is the priority this offseason, but the two sides remain far apart in contract talks, according to The Athletic. Still, Bengals de facto general manager Duke Tobin and head coach Zac Taylor have been consistent in saying they want to keep Higgins in the fold.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 109 REC 73 REC YDs 911 REC TD 10 FL 1 View Profile

"I think Tee Higgins is a fantastic football player, and I want him on my team," Tobin said at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine. "Whenever I'm in charge of a football team, I want Tee Higgins, so I'm going to do what I can to get Tee Higgins. Our preference with Tee Higgins is do a long-term agreement. Always has been, and it continues to be. We'll work hard to get that done."

On the tag last year, Higgins caught 73 passes for 911 yards and a career-high 10 touchdowns in 12 games played. Higgins' impact on the offense is clear. In the five games he missed this past season, the Bengals went 1-4 while Joe Burrow averaged 6.8 yards per attempt -- down from the 7.9 yards per attempt he averaged with Higgins on the field.

Higgins was selected by Cincinnati with the No. 33 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Clemson, where he won a College Football Playoff National Championship and was a two-time All-ACC player. He has caught 34 touchdowns in 70 games played, and had two back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving campaigns in 2021-22.