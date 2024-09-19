The Cincinnati Bengals might be getting a key player back for their Week 3 matchup against the Washington Commanders. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said on Thursday that Tee Higgins is practicing for the first time since Sept. 5. Higgins was inactive for the Bengals' first two games after injuring his hamstring during practice.

Higgins' return would be a significant boost for the Bengals, who are off to their third consecutive 0-2 start. A 2020 second-round pick, Higgins has established himself as arguably the NFL's best No. 2 wideout alongside perennial Pro Bowler Ja'Marr Chase. Higgins has also played exceptionally well whenever Chase has been out of the lineup due to injury.

Higgins put up consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022 while helping the Bengals capture one AFC title and two AFC North division crowns over that span. Injuries, however, limited him to just 12 games last season. Despite the injuries, Higgins still had several notable performances that included his two-touchdown effort in Cincinnati's Week 15 win over Minnesota. Higgins caught five passes for 140 yards and a score during the following week's loss to Pittsburgh.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 0 REC 2 REC YDs 19 REC TD 1 FL 0 View Profile

Cincinnati's offense scored just 10 points in an upset loss to New England in Week 1. The offense played vastly better last Sunday in Kansas City, scoring 25 points and putting up over 100 more passing yards than the Chiefs. But a subpar rushing attack contributed to the Bengals converting on just 4 of their 13 third-down situations in what was ultimately a one-point loss to the two-time defending Super Bowl champs.

The Bengals are hoping to right the ship on Monday night against a Commanders team that split its first two games of the season. Having Higgins in the lineup would certainly help their cause.