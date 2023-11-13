The Cincinnati Bengals are on a short week following their 30-27 loss to the Houston Texans, as they are scheduled to face the rival Ravens on "Thursday Night Football." Because of the short week, the Bengals likely won't have one of their top playmakers.

Wide receiver Tee Higgins, who missed Sunday's matchup vs. Houston with a hamstring injury, is unlikely to play vs. Baltimore, per ESPN. Last week, Higgins was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, but did not practice on Thursday or Friday. He again sat out of practice on Monday.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 51 REC 27 REC YDs 328 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

In seven games played this season, Higgins has caught 27 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns. His 46.9 receiving yards per game mark a career-low for the fourth-year wideout. Higgins did put together his best performance of the season against the Buffalo Bills in Week 9 with a game-high 110 receiving yards on eight catches, but then this hamstring injury popped up.

In what is good news for the Bengals, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was not listed on Cincy's first Week 11 injury report. Chase was listed as questionable to play vs. the Texans due to a back injury. He did suit up, and exploded for 124 receiving yards and a touchdown on five receptions. With Higgins out of the lineup, Tyler Boyd caught eight passes for 117 yards, and Trenton Irwin caught two passes for 54 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals' loss to the Texans on Sunday marked the first defeat for Cincinnati in November since 2021.