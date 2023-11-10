The Cincinnati Bengals are rolling, having won four straight games entering Sunday's home game against the Houston Texans. But the Bengals' roll may be slowed with one of their star receivers sidelined for Week 10 and possibly longer.

Tee Higgins, who injured his hamstring in practice Wednesday, has been ruled out, the Bengals announced on Friday. Higgins is considered week to week, according to NFL Media.

Ja'Marr Chase, however, returned to practice the past two days as he deals with an ailing back after landing hard on it in Week 9. After practice, Chase offered an encouraging update on his status.

"In my head, I'm playing," Chase said about facing the Texans, via CLNS Media. "Until further notice and anything else, we'll see."

Chase appeared to sustain his injury while trying to make a catch downfield during the Bengals' win over the Bills this past Sunday night. Chase fell hard on his back while trying to make the catch. He had just four catches for 41 yards against the Bills but is currently tops on the team with 64 receptions for 697 yards and four touchdowns through eight games.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 93 REC 64 REC YDs 697 REC TD 4 FL 0 View Profile

Higgins, who recently battled through a rib injury, recorded season highs of eight receptions for 110 yards in Sunday's win over Buffalo. A 2020 second-round pick, Higgins posted consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons during the past two years while helping Cincinnati capture back-to-back AFC North division titles.

Tee Higgins CIN • WR • #5 TAR 51 REC 27 REC YDs 328 REC TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

There is no replacing Chase and Higgins, but the Bengals do have reinforcements in the event that they have to play without either player on Sunday. Joe Burrow would still have Tyler Boyd, the team's veteran wideout who has caught a touchdown in two of the team's last three games.

The Bengals also have rookie wideout Andrei Iosivas, fellow wideout Trenton Irwin and the tight end trio of Irv Smith Jr., Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson who caught a combined 10 passes for 101 yards and two touchdowns against the Bills.

Cincinnati's offense can also lean more on the running game and Joe Mixon, who along with his work on the ground is also fourth on the team in receptions.