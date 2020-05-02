Bengals to decline fifth-year option on former top-10 pick John Ross, per report

The Cincinnati Bengals used their first-round pick on quarterback Joe Burrow this offseason, but it appears they may be ready to move on from a different player they took in the top 10 just a few years ago. On Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the Bengals had informed wide receiver John Ross that they are declining his fifth-year option. Ross is now contractually tied to Cincinnati for only 2020.

This past season was actually Ross' best as a pro. In eight games, he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns. In the season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, he caught seven passes for a whopping 158 yards and two touchdowns. The following week, he caught four passes for 112 yards and a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

During a Week 4 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Ross suffered a serious joint injury that nearly threatened his life. He missed the next couple of months, but returned in Week 14 and played the remaining four games.

The former Washington star will be remembered for breaking Chris Johnson's 40-yard dash time at the NFL combine, when he recorded a 4.22 run. It was so impressive that Ross flew up draft boards and was selected by the Bengals with the No. 9 overall pick. His career got off to a bit of a slow start, however, as he played in just three games and made no catches during his rookie season. In 24 career games, Ross has caught 49 passes for 716 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Bengals appear comfortable moving forward with A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd as their starting wideouts. They also drafted former Clemson star Tee Higgins at the top of Round 2 last week. With the kind of speed Ross possesses, it's possible he could change Zac Taylor's mind during the 2020 season -- that is, if he can remain healthy and build on the numbers he put up at the beginning of last year.